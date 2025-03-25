Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $385.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

