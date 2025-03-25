Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,522,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 463,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after buying an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 695,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

