Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $979,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 118,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 38.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $613.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,733 shares of company stock worth $77,947,205 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

