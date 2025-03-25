Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $434.72 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.96 and its 200 day moving average is $513.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.20.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

