Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 515,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $142,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.19 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.68 and a 200-day moving average of $288.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

