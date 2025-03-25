Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.9487 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

