Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – March 25th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Tempus AI, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that develop, deploy, or provide technology related to artificial intelligence. These companies often engage in cutting-edge research in machine learning, robotics, and data analytics, positioning them to potentially transform multiple industries as AI technology continues to advance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,701,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,254,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $860.92. 634,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,549. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $968.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.50. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,093. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,802. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,908. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.10.

