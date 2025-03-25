Ariadne Wealth Management LP Invests $271,000 in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 105,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter.

VPLS stock opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

