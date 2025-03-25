Ariadne Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP owned about 0.15% of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 352,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSR opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

