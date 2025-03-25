Ariadne Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after buying an additional 2,253,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174,424 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

