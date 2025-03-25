Ariadne Wealth Management LP Buys 4,354 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

