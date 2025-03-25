argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of argenx worth $95,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in argenx by 15.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,486 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in argenx by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $607.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.67. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $352.77 and a 52 week high of $678.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.85 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.