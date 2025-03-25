Arete Research Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to “Strong-Buy”

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Arete Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. SEA has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

