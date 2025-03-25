Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

