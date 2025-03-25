Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,909,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.