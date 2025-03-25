Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

