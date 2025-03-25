Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Position Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Apogee Enterprises accounts for about 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Apogee Enterprises worth $47,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of APOG opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.04. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

