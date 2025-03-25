Analysts Issue Forecasts for Premium Brands Q1 Earnings

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.90.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$79.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$74.00 and a 1-year high of C$97.10.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

