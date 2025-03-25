American Century Companies Inc. Sells 75,267 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,267 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 6.60% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $92,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.55. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

