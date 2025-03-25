American Century Companies Inc. Has $86.38 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,090 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Trip.com Group worth $86,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,365 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,767 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 557.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,263,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,493,000 after buying an additional 1,919,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

