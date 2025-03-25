American Century Companies Inc. Has $103.40 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,212 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of CyberArk Software worth $103,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $351.00 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.42 and its 200-day moving average is $324.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

