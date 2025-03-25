American Century Companies Inc. Has $100.92 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Infosys worth $100,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,272,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after acquiring an additional 322,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,235,000 after acquiring an additional 297,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1,668.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,656 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

