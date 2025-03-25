American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,624,948 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.29% of Payoneer Global worth $81,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

