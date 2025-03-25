American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 27,029 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.92% of Powell Industries worth $77,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

