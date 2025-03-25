AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer James Harbilas Sells 15,200 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 15,200 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total value of C$583,680.00.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$38.52 on Tuesday. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The stock has a market cap of C$11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

