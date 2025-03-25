Allspring Core Plus ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:APLU)

Allspring Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:APLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Allspring Core Plus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Allspring Core Plus ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. 19,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.75. Allspring Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

Get Allspring Core Plus ETF alerts:

About Allspring Core Plus ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Allspring Core Plus ETF (APLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return. APLU was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.