Allspring Core Plus ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:APLU)

Allspring Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:APLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Allspring Core Plus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Allspring Core Plus ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. 19,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.75. Allspring Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.14.
About Allspring Core Plus ETF
