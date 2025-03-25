Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:AFIX)

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:AFIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,927. Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (AFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and USD-denominated fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return and primarily holds investment grade securities.

