Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:AFIX)

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:AFIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,927. Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78.
Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF Company Profile
