Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading 29.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 29.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 136,238,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 26,400,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.
Alien Metals Company Profile
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alien Metals
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- About the Markup Calculator
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.