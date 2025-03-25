Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) COO Jennifer Piepszak Sells 4,272 Shares

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Piepszak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. 54,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 makes up about 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.