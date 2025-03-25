Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 1144180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

