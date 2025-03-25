Aire Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSC opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

