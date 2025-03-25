Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 767 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IMCG opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.