Aire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

