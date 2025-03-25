AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.37 Per Share

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.37 ($0.40) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 39.2% increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AIB Group Stock Performance
AIB Group stock opened at GBX 551.38 ($7.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. AIB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 609 ($7.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 465.72.
AIB Group Company Profile
