AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.37 Per Share

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.37 ($0.40) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 39.2% increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at GBX 551.38 ($7.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. AIB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 609 ($7.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 465.72.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

