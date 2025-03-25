AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548 ($7.08) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.17). 15,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 30,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.25).

AIB Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 518.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 465.72. The stock has a market cap of £15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.65.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a €0.37 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

