AI Squared Management Ltd Invests $2.67 Million in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas makes up about 2.7% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AI Squared Management Ltd owned 4.08% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOLD opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

