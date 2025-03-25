Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.13 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

