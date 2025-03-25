Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 29,596 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. This represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 2.0 %

MiMedx Group stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

