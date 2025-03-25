Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Invests $426,000 in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,103.33. The trade was a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,186 shares of company stock valued at $349,985. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

