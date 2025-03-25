Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys 1,617 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

