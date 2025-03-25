Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys 1,144 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $73.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

In other Community Bank System news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,443.22. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

