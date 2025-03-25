Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 1,009,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $8,653,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,483,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,156,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

