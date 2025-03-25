Aaron Wilkins Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,548. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $432.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

