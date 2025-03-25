a.k.a. Brands (AKA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE: AKA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/22/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 3/7/2025 – a.k.a. Brands was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/7/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 3/7/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 2/1/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
a.k.a. Brands Price Performance
NYSE:AKA opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $159.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.
