a.k.a. Brands (AKA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE: AKA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3/7/2025 – a.k.a. Brands was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/7/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3/7/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

2/1/2025 – a.k.a. Brands had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AKA opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $159.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

