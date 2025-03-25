A.G. BARR’s (BAG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 633 ($8.18) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686 ($8.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 610.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.90. The company has a market cap of £707.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that A.G. BARR will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

