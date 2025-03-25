9,350 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,179,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

