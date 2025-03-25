8,933 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKR stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

