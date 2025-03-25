701 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Momentous Wealth Management Inc.

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 701 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.5% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $926.04 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $987.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $945.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

