6,719 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 2,760 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,814.82. The trade was a 1.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Report on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.