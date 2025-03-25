538,791 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 538,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of Royce Value Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

